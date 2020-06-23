Wet start Tuesday morning, then humidity drops

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some on and off rain to start your Tuesday morning with damp roads. The humidity will remain high early Tuesday as temperatures top out at 82 degrees. After a wet start from widespread, soaking rains, Tuesday from mid morning on will see light, hit-and-miss shower activity.
The big talker for Tuesday’s weather is the drop in humidity late afternoon and early evening. Sultry dew point temperatures close to 70° will dominate late morning and early afternoon. By 6PM dew point temperatures will drop into the low and middle 50s west of I-71 and everywhere by 10 PM.
Then a passing shower on Wednesday but mainly dry Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the low 80′s Thursday and mid 80′s on Friday.
The weekend looks hot and humid once again with a chance of afternoon pop ups.
