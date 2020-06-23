Xavier University to hold 2020 graduation online

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Xavier University announced they will be holding their graduation ceremony online.
Xavier University’s President Fr. Michael Graham, S.J. said the decision was made due to recommendations by the CDC, the Ohio Governor’s Office and their own experts.
“This is, of course, a unique and complex year. It has called on us all to be patient, caring, and flexible. And I am appreciative to you for such flexibility as we made decisions,” he said in the announcement.
The virtual ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 8.
It will be on Xavier’s website.
The graduates will receive their diplomas in the mail.
