Anderson School Board could vote on removal of ‘Redskins’ mascot

ANDERSON TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Students, alumni and members of the Anderson community are pushing Anderson High School to change its Redskins mascot.
The mascot, a Native American caricature, has been controversial for decades.
Those in favor of removing it say they want to get rid of the name ‘Redskins’ and all associated images because it’s dehumanizing. They say it’s a demeaning representation of the indigenous Native American identity and does not reflect the values of their community.
According to the Enquirer, the Forest Hills School District Board considered changing Anderson’s mascot in 1999, in 2003 and again in 2018. Each time the board has decided to keep the school’s controversial name.
A change.org petition to remove the mascot reads: “The R-word is the moral equivalent of the N-word. It packs the same level of bigotry and insensitivity for Native Americans as any other racial slur. Additionally, it refers to the horrifying practice of skinning Native People.”
Anderson High School alumna Jadyn Riggs supports removal.
Riggs says the school district board will vote Monday on whether the mascot gets to stay.
“It’s a great time for us to start at a local level, at a community level, and make change within our community and neighborhood,” he explained.
“We’ll know we have educated a good group of people from the beginning, so that then in the long run, there will be better groups of people for change.”
Riggs adds supporters of the mascot’s removal will host a rally Friday outside Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office District Five to stand in solidarity with Blacks, Indigenous people and all people of color.
FOX19 NOW reached out to the school board and the Anderson Township High School Branding and Mascot Committee for comment but have not heard back.
