Blood drive at Great American Ball Park, donations also tested for COVID-19 antibodies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Reds, Anheuser-Busch and Budweiser are partnering with the American Red Cross to help ensure a stable blood supply.
Organizers of “One Team Blood Drive” has a goal to collect 70 donations Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Great American Ball Park Machine Room, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way.
The American Red Cross says it has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healthy individuals are asked to make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. The sponsor code for this event is “OneTeam”.
All who come to give will receive a Red Cross T-shirt and gift bag of items while supplies last, free parking and a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.
The Red Cross says it is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus.
Donors will be able to view their results 7-10 days after donation through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or at RedCrossBlood.org.
“This is a time to take care of one another as we all deal with the challenges of a pandemic,” said Phil Castellini, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Cincinnati Reds.
“Giving blood is one way we can make a difference right now to help our neighbors. We are proud to partner with the Red Cross to offer Reds fans this opportunity to give back. We truly are One Team during the pandemic, so let’s take care of each other and donate blood.”
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.
To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
This event is part of a national partnership between Anheuser-Busch and the Red Cross to increase blood donations during the COVID-19 outbreak to ensure patients can continue to receive the medical treatments they need.
Anheuser-Busch, the country’s largest sponsor of live sports and entertainment, has redirected sports and entertainment investments to its non-profit partners to respond to the COVID-19 public health crisis.
As part of a $5 million donation to the Red Cross, Anheuser-Busch alongside its sports partners, identified available arenas and stadiums to be used for temporary blood drive centers, which includes the Great American Ball Park, home of the Cincinnati Reds.
Through this partnership dozens of One Team Red Cross blood drives are being held at sports venues across the country, including in Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, St. Louis, Tacoma and others.
Organizers say these events will result in thousands of blood donations for patients.
