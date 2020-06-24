Cincinnati City Council poised to resume streetcar service with free rides

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council appears poised to resume passenger service on the street car with free rides.
It’s all due to an emergency ordinance presented by Councilman Chris Seelbach.
Passenger service on the Cincinnati Bell Connector was halted as a safety precaution earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Recently, Mayor John Cranley’s proposed 2021 budget redirects money to run streetcar to another expense and only provides enough to maintain it with a few crew members and empty vehicles periodically making trips to keep them from falling into disrepair.
But now the majority of City Council support Seelbach’s proposal. The vote was 6-0 during Council’s Budget & Finance Committee meeting Tuesday, said the committee’s chairman, David Mann.
“There are a lot of folks who live in OTR that actually use the streetcar despite the claims they do not,” he said. “A lot people believe the streetcar is important because of our commitment to OTR, the people and businesses who operate there and the revitalization of that area.”
Mann said the city also has a contractual requirement to the federal government.
“We received a big grant to build it and we can’t just close it down and say we can’t do it. We’d have to repay the money to to the federal government.”
Seelbach announced his streetcar plan in a series of tweets Tuesday.
“While I wish we were spending all of our time addressing police reform, human services funding, etc., we were again made to vote on either spending almost $3 million in tax-payer money to run the streetcar with literally no passengers and lose $900,000,00 in Haile Foundation Funding, or spend $1.5 million more in unallocated transit only funding and reopen the streetcar with passenger service and eliminating fares, making the streetcar FREE.
“Some important facts:
“1) This proposed streetcar budget sets a city record for reducing general fund dollars from the streetcar by approximately $1.5 million. Instead of using meter & ticket revenue which can help other crucial city services, the ordinance I introduced uses City-controlled Transit tax dollars, which are an eligible use for operating this city-owned transit asset (law has confirmed).
“By passing this budget, we can provide a service at the lowest cost to the general fund ever since the streetcar began operating in 2016. No income or property tax dollars at all.
“2) SORTA this week asked for $2.5 million extra from our transit fund because of Coronavirus. The city can both give them that, and use city transit funds for the streetcar, and still have several more million dollars if they are needed by SORTA as a backup.
“3) We are all thrilled SORTA received approximately $33 million in CARES Act funding which they plan to use once our obligation to them ends after Oct 1.
“This more than fully covers the revenue the city used to give them quarterly, before they successfully passed the largest transit tax in our regions history which begins on Oct 1.
“4) The current reopening plan calls for 50% service for the first 2 months, and returning to full service on Sept 1. There are ATU union jobs whose families expect work, businesses trying to recover from the Coronavirus who located along the streetcar line, and contractual obligations from the FTA that all say we must reopen the streetcar. Transit is fully open across America, and should be in Cincinnati too.
“I am thankful that a super-majority of Council voted for the common sense answer: reopen the streetcar with passenger service and make it FREE.”
