Cincinnati’s budget: A streetcar fight, teen jobs, affordable housing and police defunding (sort of)

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Cincinnati’s 2021 budget creates teen jobs, builds affordable housing and makes some parking free, according to FOX19 NOW’s media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
But it doesn't, as hundreds of citizens asked over three days of public speaking, defund the police department.
That was never really an option, with the movement started just weeks ago after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody and other deaths of Black citizens by white officers around the country.
Council had to pass the budget by June 30, ahead of the July 1 fiscal year. The majority of it is personnel, which is contract-mandated spending.
Technically there's $1 million fewer dollars in the police budget. To do that, the city delayed a recruit class by a few weeks and abruptly upped the number of predicted retirements, freeing up the money.
That $1 million is going toward a teen job program that's set to hire 1,000 people this year.
“A lot will be said about this budget,” said Councilman Greg Landsman, who brought the jobs program forward. “For me, one of the most important things will be the fact that we fought for and secured the largest increase in funding for youth employment ever.”
And the budget does improve police oversight, fully funding the Citizens Complaint Authority for the first time in years. And it puts $240,000 toward an analysis-based improvement program for the department.
A budget hearing Wednesday got off to a rocky start. It devolved into chaos, with members of the public screaming at Mayor John Cranley and at least two citizens being dragged out in handcuffs after disagreements over who should be allowed to speak and how the hearing should be conducted. But police officers descended on council chambers, quieting things down. There were no arrests.
Councilman David Mann, chairman of Council's Budget and Finance Committee, said the compressed time table was difficult, because of the deficit and changes citizens wanted.
"I am confident we laid the foundation," Mann said. "I think we put together a good package … that prepares us for what is to come."
Public speaking ran three hours and 15 minutes, before actual budget discussion began.
Other budget highlights include:
- $6.6 million for affordable housing, money that will be taken from special taxing districts in the neighborhoods. This was a last minute decision, detailed on Wednesday.
“Our policy change, made in collaboration with the Homeless Coalition, will result in significant new resources going toward affordable housing, which must be one of our community’s very top priorities,” said Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld, who worked to make sure there was the kind of funding that would make a difference in the city’s affordable housing stock. “For Cincinnati to be a city for everyone, we must first be a city where everyone can afford to live and have housing. I’m especially excited that that this creates an ongoing sustainable source for an urgent cause, and look forward to working with non-profit and private sector partners to turbocharge this investment.”
- Restarting the Cincinnati Bell Connector and running it for free, instead of on the cumbersome fare process – sort of. Cranley vetoed the spending, which does stop the streetcar until August. But since there’s a super majority, council can override the veto.
The streetcar has been shuttered since late March for safety during the coronavirus pandemic. Council found $5 million to operate the streetcar from a variety of sources, including $1.5 million from a transit fund that was set up to fund buses. This upset longtime streetcar opponent, Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman, who voted against the project. Councilwoman Betsy Sundermann, a Republican, also voted against it.
The yes votes came from Council members Chris Seelbach, P.G. Sittenfeld, Greg Landsman, Wendell Young, Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, David Mann and Jeff Pastor.
Smitherman said the vote was the same as stealing from bus riders, many of whom are minorities who use to bus to get to work and to their homes.
"Is this really the priority right now? Cranley asked after the vote. "A lot of people say they don't think city council is listening… it really is shocking to the conscience that this is what council is prioritizing."
- Re-instituting a rule that will make the first 10-minutes at all city meters free. Councilman Jeff Pastor introduced the idea months ago as a way for businesses to draw patrons.
"Small business owners have asked for 'the first ten minutes free' for years and Council finally delivered it," Pastor said. "This is just one step to helping our Neighborhood Business Districts bounce back after the coronavirus pandemic."
Dire predictions of layoffs and cuts into basic service never came to be, despite plummeting revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic that put people out of work, decimating earnings taxes.
In the end, the city’s approved general fund operating budget is $415.9 million, down from $416.9 million in 2020 – a 0.2% decrease. The budget process began with a roughly $73 million deficit, with falling revenue due to job losses, the closing of the casino, decreased parking revenue, and decreased admission taxes all due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To cover the deficit, the city is making cuts to most departments, utilizing an expected $32 million in CARES Act funds from the federal government, borrowing $10.3 million and aiming to pay it back next year, and using $3.6 million in other one-time sources.
The General Fund Police Budget is $151.5 million, the same as 2020.
Council also voted to hire City Solicitor Paula Boggs Muething to be interim city manager. City Manager Patrick Duhaney resigned to take the city manager job in Virginia Beach.
And they voted to make Plum Street in front City Hall, where a Black Lives Matter mural, was painted last week, a plaza area closed to traffic. This isn’t as easy as it seemed. Lots of details need to be worked out, Duhaney said.
