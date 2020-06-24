Cool Overnight - Nice Tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With low humidity Wednesday was very comfortable. The low and high temperatures Wednesday were 62° and 81°.
Tomorrow will start of cool with a forecast low temperature of 58° at CVG many rural areas, especially north of the city will drop into the low 50s. I cannot rule out a few rural valleys seeing a couple of hours in the upper 40s.
Despite lower humidity continuing Thursday there are still a few spotty and light showers in the forecast. Chances are you will not see one.
Friday the humidity will rise just a bit ahead of a steamy weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look sticky with periods of shower and thunderstorm activity. Some of the rain could be heavy
Next week looks warm to hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Typical summer shower activity is in the forecast most of the week.
