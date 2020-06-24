COVID-19 vaccine trial underway at Cincinnati Children’s

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Children’s vaccine program to prevent COVID-19 has started to vaccinate its first set of patients.
The hospital is one of four sites in the U.S. participating in the clinical trial for the BNT162 vaccine.
Cincinnati Children’s is continuing to enroll participants in the first stage of the study and is working to diversify the patient pool by recruiting underrepresented populations.
The study arm at Cincinnati Children’s is led by Robert Frenck, MD, Director of the NIH-funded Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit (VTEU) and Vaccine Research Center.
The program is testing vaccines for several global health challenges like Ebola, influenza and now COVID-19.
