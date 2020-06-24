2 Fairfield moms doing their part to unify police, community

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - Two Fairfield moms are trying to do their part to unify police and the community after weeks of protests against police brutality.
A question and answer session with Fairfield Township police called “Strategies for Youth” came together in less than a week by two concerned moms who wanted to build the relationships between teens and the police department.
Kennedy Baker is one of the teens who joined in the conversation after being unsettled by recent events including the killing of George Floyd.
“It’s been kind of scary as a 16-year-old. I’m looking at these events that I’ve seen my grandmother face and now I’m facing them going to protests and so forth,” she said.
Tuesday night the group talked about what to do when you are pulled over, the training officers receive and the steps they take when responding to a call.
Everyone in the group agrees changes won’t happen overnight, but building one relationship at time through conversations, understanding and love will move us all one step forward.
“Not every profession has perfect employees and certainly law enforcement does not just like any other profession and we try to weed those people out and some of the suggestions coming down from the governor’s office and the president’s office I support all those,” a mother said.
