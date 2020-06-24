Feds: Ohio sex trafficker gave drug addicts pills, cash for their children

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 69-year-old southern Ohio man exchanged pills and cash with drug addicts for sex with their children for years and used two of his daughters to cover it up, recently unsealed federal courts show.
And more victims maybe out there, authorities warn.
Larry Dean Porter of Scioto County faces federal charges child sex trafficking and attempt, obstructing, attempting to obstruct or otherwise interfering, production of child pornography, witness tampering and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced Wednesday.
A Jackson County grand jury also has indicted him on charges of attempted rape and involuntary servitude.
The case against Dean and others in the case who also are now under arrest including his two oldest daughters is being discussed at a 2:30 p.m. news conference in Columbus.
U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers; Chris Hoffman, Special Agent in charge of the Cincinnati FBI office; Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier are expected to attend.
According to federal court records, Porter molested minors for years as well as their children later on, with some of the mothers participating in abuse he recorded.
The case is recounted in a lengthy and detailed FBI affidavit that includes recounting from victims and what federal authorities say are Porter’s Facebook messages.
Those messages include, according to the court document:
“They good and horny?” he allegedly wrote to the mother of two girls in April 2019.
In another exchange, this time with one of his daughters, he shared a picture of one of his victims and wrote: “this is my girlfriend, please don’t show anyone ok.”
His daughter responded, “really.”
Porter: “isn’t she pretty.”
Daughter: “I told u not to talk to me about that s--- u realize ur grand daughter is probably the same age.”
Porter: “lol, but she not my granddauther (sic). I couldn’t b with my own family.”
Daughter: “I know but she’s young dad s--- there’s still good looking ones that’s over 18.”
Porter: “that’s true but this 1 is stoned dead in love.”
The FBI began investigating Porter in April 2019 after obtaining information from various sources indicating he had sexually abused numerous children over the years in Scioto County, potentially for decades, according to an affidavit.
One of the sources that initially provided information to law enforcement is someone who “had direct access to children and family in the Scioto County community where Porter resided,” the court document states. That informant saw children who were believed to have been previously abused by Porter grow up and take their own children to him in exchange for drugs and money.
This person gave specific examples of children who said they were taken to his house, and other children the informant observed to have signs of physical abuse after the local child protective services agency began investigating allegations that those children were being abused by Porter, according to the affidavit.
Porter knew authorities were watching him but couldn’t resist agreeing to pay $80 for for a sexual encounter with a 7-year-old girl, in what turned out to be an undercover operation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, according to the affidavit.
In early March, a confidential source approached detectives regarding information she had about Porter.
He had contacted her by phone several years ago and offered drugs in exchange for allowing him to “babysit” her significant other’s 2-year-old child, according to the affidavit. She explained Porter used the term “babysit” to refer to the time he spent with children during which he sexually abused them or took sexually explicit images of them.
Porter was arrested when he showed up to meet the girl at a McDonald’s near his Wheelersburg house in Jackson County on March 10. They found $80 in his car and recorded him saying he would be finished by midnight, the court record shows.
“We will not tolerate this in Jackson County,” the sheriff said in a news release following the arrest.
Investigators collected evidence at Porter’s home and believe Porter may have other victims.
Victims are encouraged to come forward, by contacting their local law enforcement agencies, the sheriff said.
After his arrest, authorities said they learned his two oldest daughters, Denna Porter and Crystal Porter and others were seen making several trips to his residence and surrounding property, taking items.
The daughters also were seen digging on his property, the affidavit states. Authorities later searched the area and found a glass jar with a memory card that held images of a woman performing oral sex on one of the child victims.
The woman was the child’s mother who has since been arrested and charged with rape, federal court records show.
She told authorities she met him in 2008 and started getting drugs from him in exchange for sex but his “sexual abuse progressively became more forceful,” the affidavit states.
The woman named numerous additional women who obtained drugs from Porter in exchange for sexual acts with him and with other females, including the minor children of the women, the affidavit states.
She also said he told her he recorded the sex acts so that “she and the other women could never tell on him or else they would also get in trouble.”
Also arrested in connection with the case are Frank Andrews, who Porter sometimes sold pills to, and David Cole, another associate “who had sex with the drug-addicted women that Porter was controlling through his drug provision,” federal court records show.
All records in the case were initially sealed by the court at the FBI’s request.
One of the motions to seal the records states “several other identified individuals are suspected to be associates of Porter and involved in similar offenses. Investigation into those individuals remains ongoing.
“Additionally, a simultaneous investigation by local and state officials into other sex trafficking allegations in the Portsmouth, Ohio area, has brought public and media attention to both investigations. Thus, public disclosure of the documents in these cases would compromise the ongoing investigation, if the existence of the investigation, and particularly information about additional suspects and targets became known to the targets and any potential co-conspirators or other associated persons.”
