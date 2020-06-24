Gorman Heritage Farm summer camps teach kids how to be farmers

EVENDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - More day camps are happening around the Tri-State, and that’s good news for kids, parents and counselors. But the camps must follow new regulations to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Three summer day camps are happening right now at Gorman Heritage Farm in Evendale.
“It’s a really fun summer here at the farm! Even during this time,” Director of Education Nicole Gunderman told FOX19 NOW.
Gorman is a working farm on 122 acres, with a farmyard, gardens, hiking trails and a wildflower preserve.
Summer camps got off to a late start at the farm due to changes they had to make to adapt to regulations to stay safe during the pandemic.
The first thing they did was move all camps outside. They also enforced all counselors to wear masks, sanitized all surfaces and mandated hand washing.
The cohort model is also used, meaning groups of nine kids will remain together through the duration of camp, only mingling with their own cohort.
Not only are there plenty of happy campers here, but the counselors are having fun too!
“They’re really grateful to be able to be here, to have a summer job,” Gunderman explained. “And to be able to have a job outside working with kids and helping to create these great experiences for kids who’ve been shut away for many months.”
“I love animals and I love kids!” Camp counselor Derrya Mathis said. “Being able to experience both of those things at the same time are amazing, and I really like being able to see the world and life through a child’s eyes.”
Derrya Mathis is a counselor for Farm Chef Camp. She says the camp teaches kids to be farmers in an urban environment.
Wednesday the kids were making mac’n’cheese using eggs from the farm. Later in the day the kids get to enjoy the fruits of their labor, with each day having a different food theme.
The kids may be having fun, but they’re also learning a lot this week.
If you are interested in sending your kid to camp here, you may be out of luck. All of the camps are booked, but there is a waiting list if people change their minds.
However, the farm is open to the public with reservations required.
