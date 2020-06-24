Krohn Conservatory reopening with a rainbow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The reopening of Krohn Conservatory will be marked with a floral show of all colors of the rainbow.
“Growing a Rainbow” will feature several arch-shaped flower beds, each which its own color.
Visitors will experience the colorful gardens surrounded by a reflection pond.
“We wanted to welcome everyone back to enjoy the vibrant colors of the rainbow created by the beautiful blooms of many different flowers and foliage of all shapes and sizes. Here, you can stand under the arches of the rainbow blooming above. This is the perfect time to show your love for everyone and every plant around you,” Kat Smith of Krohn Conservatory said.
Guests are encouraged to “become a part of the show” by wearing rainbow color clothing.
The floral show will run from Tuesday, July 7 to Sunday, August 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children.
