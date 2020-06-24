Lower humidity and mainly dry on Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The good news lower humidity has settled into the area and we will stay mainly dry on your Wednesday and Thursday.
Look for a sun and cloud mix on Wednesday, with a high of 80 degrees. Despite lower humidity for Wednesday and Thursday there are still a few showers in the forecast but no big rains. Friday the humidity will rise again and the weekend looks sticky with periods of shower and thunderstorm activity. Look for the pop up chance in the late day hours starting Friday through the weekend.
Next week looks warm to hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90. Typical summer shower activity is in the forecast.
