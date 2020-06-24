Man turns himself in for fatal shooting in OTR during protests

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man has surrendered to Cincinnati police on a murder warrant issued for the shooting death of another man in OTR in early June.
Demetrius Lowery, 37, turned himself in around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Lowery is accused of shooting Dondre Kelsor, 28, on June 6 around 10:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hamer Street in Over-the-Rhine.
The shooting came as nightly protests were still taking place in the city.
A “large disorderly crowd,” which officers said had nothing to do with the day’s protests, caused problems for police who were trying to get to the scene, Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate said at the time.
When officers arrived, they found Kelsor dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 513-352-4542.
