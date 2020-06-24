2 motorcycle crashes in Highland County leave one dead, OSP says

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating two serious motorcycle crashes Highland County.
Michael Buchanan, 68, of Mount Orab, sustained injuries Tuesday after being ejected from his Harley Davidson. Buchanan was riding westbound on US 50 in Dodson Township, OSP says, when his bike traveled off the road after a curve and he struck a ditch.
He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where OSP reports he remains hospitalized as of Wednesday evening.
Henry Fleckinger, 73, of Hillsboro, was driving his Honda Shadow southeast on State Route 124 in Marshall Township Sunday when he veered off the road after a curve. He was ejected after striking a ditch, OSP says.
Fleckinger was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where OSP reports he was later pronounced dead.
Neither motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet, according to OSP.
Motorcycle riders are reminded to always drive defensively and wear all available safety equipment.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.