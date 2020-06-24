North College Hill School District closed this week after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The North College Hill School District will be closed for the remainder of the weekend after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Superintendent Eugene Blalock Jr., the staff member works at the secondary campus and said they have contacted everyone who may have been in close proximity to them.
“I want to assure you that we are working with health officials to guide our response to the situation. Additionally, we wanted to make you aware of any possible exposure to COVID-19. Even if it is believed that you have not been in close proximity with this staff member, we ask that you closely monitor yourself and your family members for possible symptoms of illness,” the superintendent said in a letter.
All buildings will be reopened on Monday, June 28.
