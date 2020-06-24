Rhinegeist Brewery closes OTR taproom after 2 employees test positive for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rhinegeist Brewery says its taproom in Over-the-Rhine is closed for two days for cleaning and staff testing after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Rhinegeist’s taproom on Elm Street will reopen at noon Thursday, June 25, according to its Facebook page.
Thunderdome Restaurant Group said this week two of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Thunderdome operates several restaurants in Cincinnati’s urban core, including Krueger’s, Bakersfield, CityBird, The Eagle and Pepp & Dolores in Over-the-Rhine.
Earlier this week, the owner of five Over-the-Rhine restaurants and bars announced he was taking precautionary measures after an employee at one of the locations might have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Daniel Wright wrote on his Facebook page that a back of the house (BOH) worker at the Pontiac Bourbon & BBQ “likely tested positive” for the virus.
The worker was asymptomatic and took the test after possibly encountering someone who had the coronavirus, according to Wright.
As a result, Wright said his five OTR restaurants and bars were closed Tuesday so all staff could be tested.
