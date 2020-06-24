Taft Museum to reopen July 10

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Taft Museum of Art will open this summer for the first time since its temporary closure on March 13.
There will be adjusted hours and enhanced health and safety procedures in place.
Starting Friday, July 10, museum members will be able to visit from 12 to 4 p.m. with early admission available for vulnerable members from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Museum will open to the public on Saturday, July 11 with early general admission for vulnerable visitors from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and open general admission 12 to 5 p.m.
After reopening weekend, Museum hours and procedures will continue Fridays 12 to 4 p.m., Saturdays 12 to 5 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“The Taft has been eagerly awaiting the day we can welcome guests back to their Cincinnati home away from home for art, history, and connecting with others. We will continue to match our passion to serve our community with the needed preparedness and attention to detail to keep our staff, volunteers and visitors safe as we invite them back to the Taft Museum of Art this summer,” Deborah Emont Scott, Louise Taft Semple President/CEO said in a news release.
The Taft highly encourages visitors to purchase and save on admission online at taftmuseum.org but will offer on-site purchases.
