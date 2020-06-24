Taft Museum to reopen July 10

“The Taft has been eagerly awaiting the day we can welcome guests back to their Cincinnati home away from home for art, history, and connecting with others. We will continue to match our passion to serve our community with the needed preparedness and attention to detail to keep our staff, volunteers and visitors safe as we invite them back to the Taft Museum of Art this summer,” Deborah Emont Scott, Louise Taft Semple President/CEO said in a news release.