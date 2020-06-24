Two removed from city council chambers during budget hearing

*Warning - above raw video may contain graphic language*
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A city council budget hearing was disrupted Wednesday when some people said they weren’t given an opportunity to speak.
Only 20 people are allowed in the chambers at a time due to an emergency order issued by Mayor John Cranley because of a “spike” in coronavirus cases.
One group was being moved out and another was moving in when some people said they weren’t allowed to testify.
They refused to leave so police put them in handcuffs and ushered them out of council chambers.
A spokesperson for the mayor’s office says two people were detained, not arrested, and released shortly after.
Last Thursday, a budget hearing at the Duke Energy Convention Center ended in an uproar.
Budget and Finance Committee Chair David Mann adjourned the public input session after the crowd started to shout when a speaker talked about more funding for the Cincinnati Police Department.
After Mann gaveled the meeting to a close, several in the crowd approached the stage where the council members were sitting and began shouting at them.
