UC College of Medicine announces furlough of nearly 1,000 employees

“This mandatory furlough will be taken in a block of five contiguous days within a Sunday to Saturday work week at the discretion of the supervisor during the weeks of July 6 to 10, July 13 to 17 and July 20-24, unless an exemption is requested to extend the furlough dates beyond July 24. All furloughs must be completed by Nov. 30, 2020. Supervisors will coordinate furloughs to ensure departments are able to meet operational needs.