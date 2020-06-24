Hamilton Co. seeing largest spike in COVID-19 cases since pandemic began, commissioner says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said Hamilton County is seeing the largest spike in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 4,098 cases and 188 deaths in the county.
“I’m saddened to report Hamilton County has undergone its biggest spike in new cases since the COVID-19 crisis began,” Commissioner Denise Driehaus said.
She is reporting an increase of 782 coronavirus cases since last week.
Driehaus said the recent spike is too large to be explained just by increased testing.
In Hamilton County, the top three zip codes are 45231, 45240, 45238.
There is an increase in community spread cases among young people in those zip codes, Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said.
According to Christa Hyson with the Health Collaborative, the largest increase in cases has been seen in the 20 to 30 age demographic.
“These are the result of people interacting in their everyday lives,” Kesterman said.
The county will work with the National Guard to put six additional testing sites in the hardest-hit areas.
All testing will be free, Kesterman said.
Driehaus and Kesterman are urging residents to social distance and wear masks.
“We’re going to be living with this throughout the rest of the year. There is no vaccine and no cure,” Kesterman said.
Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that several counties in southwest Ohio, including Hamilton and Warren counties, are showing a “worrisome” increase in COVID-19 cases.
DeWine said there are many more COVID-19 pop-up testing locations coming to the state. You can also find a list of testing and community health centers statewide here.
Citizens are not required to live in the community where the pop-up site is located to receive a test.
“We’re in a new phase where we need to be aggressive. We need to test more. We have the ability to test more,” DeWine said.
The governor says the increases in southwest Ohio show the coronavirus is still here and we need to continue to take precautions.
“This is a work in progress. We cannot declare victory. This is something we have to continue to work on every day,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.