Sheriff’s Office: Woman arrested in connection with assault outside Kenwood Towne Center

Sheriff’s Office: Woman arrested in connection with assault outside Kenwood Towne Center
Alicia Josshua and her son, Joshua Ward, allegedly assaulted Brian Miller outside Kenwood Towne Center Tuesday. (Source: Lani Sue/Provided)
June 24, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT - Updated June 24 at 1:50 PM

Warning: The video in this article contain graphic content some may consider inappropriate.

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman who was wanted along with her son in connection with an assault in the Kenwood Mall Towne Centre parking lot has been arrested according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Alicia Josshua, 48, was arrested shortly before midnight on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

She was released on bond Wednesday morning, jail records say.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's office says Alicia Josshua was arrested Tuesday night following a fight in the Kenwood Towne Centre. Josshua and her son got into a verbal argument with a man that turned physical, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's office says Alicia Josshua was arrested Tuesday night following a fight in the Kenwood Towne Centre. Josshua and her son got into a verbal argument with a man that turned physical, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. (Source: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Her son, Joshua Ward, 23 is still wanted by authorities.

They got into a verbal argument with 55-year-old Brian Miller around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

The argument was allegedly over a parking space.

GRAPHIC: Video shows assault in Kenwood Towne Center parking lot

The situation then escalated, according to the sheriff’s office, and both Josshua and Ward assaulted Miller causing serious injuries to his face.

Miller was treated for his injuries at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the news release said.

Josshua is facing a charge of misdemeanor assault, according to her arrest report.

The sheriff’s office news release says Ward is facing a charge of felony assault.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.