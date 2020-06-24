Sheriff’s Office: Woman arrested in connection with assault outside Kenwood Towne Center

Warning: The video in this article contain graphic content some may consider inappropriate.
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman who was wanted along with her son in connection with an assault in the Kenwood Mall Towne Centre parking lot has been arrested according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Alicia Josshua, 48, was arrested shortly before midnight on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
She was released on bond Wednesday morning, jail records say.
Her son, Joshua Ward, 23 is still wanted by authorities.
They got into a verbal argument with 55-year-old Brian Miller around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
The argument was allegedly over a parking space.
The situation then escalated, according to the sheriff’s office, and both Josshua and Ward assaulted Miller causing serious injuries to his face.
Miller was treated for his injuries at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the news release said.
Josshua is facing a charge of misdemeanor assault, according to her arrest report.
The sheriff’s office news release says Ward is facing a charge of felony assault.
