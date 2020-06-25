Cincinnati Observatory reopens starting July 7

The Cincinnati Observatory will have a limited reopening starting July 7. (Source: WXIX)
By Natalya Daoud | June 25, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT - Updated June 25 at 12:05 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Officials at the Cincinnati Observatory say the observatory will reopen for limited programs starting July 7. 

The observatory will only be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

Tours will be held from noon to 3 p.m. and will include the observatory’s historic buildings and the two main telescopes.

Starting July 10, the observatory will offer evening programs on Fridays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Officials say the 7 p.m. program is aimed toward children, and the 9 p.m. program is aimed toward adults and high school students. 

Officials say group sizes are very limited. 

Those who want to visit the observatory need to make a reservation online

