Cincinnati Observatory reopens starting July 7

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Officials at the Cincinnati Observatory say the observatory will reopen for limited programs starting July 7.
The observatory will only be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Tours will be held from noon to 3 p.m. and will include the observatory’s historic buildings and the two main telescopes.
Starting July 10, the observatory will offer evening programs on Fridays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Officials say the 7 p.m. program is aimed toward children, and the 9 p.m. program is aimed toward adults and high school students.
Officials say group sizes are very limited.
Those who want to visit the observatory need to make a reservation online.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.