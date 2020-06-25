Testing site open in Price Hill, four other sites announced

June 25, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT - Updated June 25 at 10:52 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Health Department announced a COVID-19 testing site in Price Hill Thursday.

The site is located at Roberts Academy, 1702 Grand Avenue, Cincinnati OH 45214.

It’s open to drive-thru and walk-up appointments Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The testing is free and available even if you do not have symptoms of COVID-19.

Appointments are preferred but not required. A photo ID is required for registration. Spanish-language speakers will be available.

Pre-register online here.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced additional pop-up testing sites Thursday, including the following in the Greater Cincinnati region:

Mount Airy

  • 2730 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45239
  • June 29-July 2
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Word of Deliverance Ministries

  • 693 Fresno Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45240
  • July 30
  • 1 a.m.-5 p.m.

Forest Chapel United Methodist church

  • 680 West Sharon Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45240
  • July 1
  • TBD a.m.-TBD p.m.

Walmart

  • 1143 Smiley Road, Cincinnati, OHio 45240
  • July 2
  • TBD a.m.-TBD p.m.

