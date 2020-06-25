Testing site open in Price Hill, four other sites announced

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Health Department announced a COVID-19 testing site in Price Hill Thursday.
The site is located at Roberts Academy, 1702 Grand Avenue, Cincinnati OH 45214.
It’s open to drive-thru and walk-up appointments Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The testing is free and available even if you do not have symptoms of COVID-19.
Appointments are preferred but not required. A photo ID is required for registration. Spanish-language speakers will be available.
Pre-register online here.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced additional pop-up testing sites Thursday, including the following in the Greater Cincinnati region:
Mount Airy
- 2730 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45239
- June 29-July 2
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Word of Deliverance Ministries
- 693 Fresno Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45240
- July 30
- 1 a.m.-5 p.m.
Forest Chapel United Methodist church
- 680 West Sharon Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45240
- July 1
- TBD a.m.-TBD p.m.
Walmart
- 1143 Smiley Road, Cincinnati, OHio 45240
- July 2
- TBD a.m.-TBD p.m.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.