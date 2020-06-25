Fairfield announces plans for Red, White and KaBOOM

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - The city of Fairfield has announced changes made for the Red, White and KaBOOM so everyone can enjoy the fireworks and celebrate safely.
Our community values this holiday, tremendously, and the thought of cancelling it never seemed like a viable option,” says City of Fairfield Parks and Recreation Director Tiphanie Howard. “We just had to give it a minor facelift in order to celebrate responsibly.”
Due to the restrictions, the event will look different this year with the following changes:
- Traditional planned events in the parks such as food trucks, concerts, etc. are cancelled.
- Harbin Park will be closed the entire day on Friday, July 3 to foot and vehicular traffic.
- All other parks will close at their normal times (dusk) including Village Green.
- The fireworks show has been redesigned to help increase the viewing area throughout Fairfield by utilizing bigger shells and a larger shooting zone.
- The fireworks show will be shortened to 20 minutes vs 35 minutes in years past.
“The traditional aspects of our celebration had to be eliminated in order to meet the mandates. It became apparent, very quickly, that we had to cancel the events and concerts that we typically host at our facilities and find a solution to shooting the fireworks in a safe manner,” Howard said.
Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks will go off at 10 p.m. on Friday, July 3 from Harbin Park.
