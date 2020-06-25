First Financial, 3CDC provide $50K to damaged downtown businesses

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - First Financial Bank and 3CDC have teamed up to cover the costs of damage to 40 storefronts in downtown and Over-the-Rhine that resulted from the civil unrest that occurred in late May.
First Financial is contributing $30,000 to the effort, with 3CDC/DCI adding $20,000.
“The past few months have been exceptionally difficult for small businesses within our community,” First Financial’s President & CEO said in a news release. “This donation aligns perfectly with our emphasis on being woven into our communities. It provides assistance to local businesses at a time when unplanned expenses could impact recovery plans. We’re pleased to do our part and look forward to the return of our vibrant Downtown and OTR business communities.”
According to the Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation, 3CDC did an assessment of every business that had been reported as damaged, and ultimately found that approximately 80 total properties between downtown and OTR had been damaged.
They estimate the total damage to be more than $275,000.
The $50,000 in funding will be used to cover a combination of out-of-pocket costs and insurance deductibles for the 40 businesses,
