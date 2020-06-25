Investigator reviews complaints against West Chester police chief by captains, 1 quits

“I think we have something special here and I do not want to see it ruined. I want to see the inappropriate behaviors stop. I want to see personal boundaries respected. I want the inaccurate and false information removed from my files. I want to be part of the decision-making processes that are on par with a Police Captain to be involved in. I want to feel valued and appreciated again. And I want the retaliatory behaviors to stop. I know that while I am not perfect, I am a good leader and I am good at my job. I want to be permitted to perform my duties properly without being micromanaged and I want to be supported in my role as all of our employees deserve to be. Mr. Burks, I look forward to hearing back on these issues.”