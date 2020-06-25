Kentucky Department of Health issues health advisory for travelers coming from Myrtle Beach

FRANKFORT, KY (FOX19) -The Kentucky Department for Public Health issued a health advisory for Kentuckians coming from Myrtle Beach.
Health officials say at least nine members of a group who traveled to Myrtle Beach on June 11 and returned June 14, tested positive for COVID-19.
In mid-June, one other Kentuckian who came back from Myrtle Beach also tested positive for COVID-19, DPH said.
Health officials state that more travelers who came back from Myrtle Beach in the first week of June could also have the virus, health officials said.
DPH says that anyone who has traveled to Myrtle Beach in the last two weeks needs to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.
Travelers should pay attention to:
- A fever of 100.4 degrees or higher
- Respiratory symptoms, such as shortness of breath or breathing difficulty
- Loss of smell or taste
“If you or someone to whom you are close has been to Myrtle Beach in the past two weeks, please be aware that you have a good probability of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.” Kentucky’s Public Health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said. “Please avoid contact with those who are vulnerable, such as the elderly and anyone with significant medical conditions, including diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.”
Health officials say a similar situation happened in Preston County, West Virginia. Officials in Preston County issued a health alert on June 17. The next day, officials discovered another cluster of travelers who tested positive for COVID-19.
