Man tries to entice underage Hamilton girl into his car, mother says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A scary moment for a teenage girl happened Tuesday after she discovered she was being followed home by a man she didn’t know.
It happened Tuesday morning in Hamilton. The 13-year-old girl was walking on 10th and High Streets with her grandmother.
She didn’t want to be identified, but the girl’s mother tells FOX19 NOW her daughter was leaving a store when she noticed a man staring at her. The teen’s mother says the man was in a car and started to follow them.
The teen says she immediately felt uncomfortable, so they decided to take an alternate route sitting in a nearby park waiting for the man to leave.
Hamilton police say that quick decision was a smart one.
“If you pay attention and you notice that somebody is following you, you are more likely to make yourself safe before something bad happens,” Officer Kristy Collins said.
The girl’s mom says when they thought the coast was clear, the pair started walking home again. But the man came back, she says, when her daughter made a separate stop at a friend’s house to drop something off.
This time she says he tried to get the girl in his car.
The girl ran back into the house. Neighbors were able to get the man’s license plate number before he drove off.
“Just paying attention is key, and that’s what helped us in this case,” said Collins.
Police say they haven’t made any arrests, but the 13-year-old did everything right to protect herself and to help police locate the man involved.
She says it’s a lesson other parents and teens can learn from.
"I don't think we can talk to our kids enough about issues like this and just drill it into our kids heads as well," said Collins.
Hamilton police say they run a Safety Town Program, which teaches children what to do in situations like this.
If you are interested in having your child participate contact the Hamilton Police Department at 513.868.5811.
