NFL training camps will start on time as scheduled

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Bengals will report for training camp on Tuesday, July 28, as scheduled despite COVID-19 altering timelines for many other major sports in 2020.
NFL Executive Vice President Jeff Pash told reporters on Thursday that every NFL team will report to camp on a “normal schedule.”
“That’s how we have to operate as a coaching staff is that the season will go as normal,” said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor recently. “We’ll react as they tell us. The only thing I know to do is prepare for a normal training camp and season. We’re flexible with whatever they tell us to do.”
The NFL preseason schedule could still be altered, but the league has yet to announce any plans for that.
The Bengals kick off their four-game preseason schedule on Saturday, August 15, against the Chiefs in Kansas City at 8 p.m. EST.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.