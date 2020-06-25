A nice evening and night, a bit more humid Friday, quite humid for the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With low humidity and a light, fresh breeze today has been another warm and comfortable day.
Tomorrow will start off mild to cool with low temperatures mostly in the low to mid 60s.
Despite fairly low humidity continuing Friday, once again, there will be a few spotty and light showers pop up during afternoon and ending during evening, Once again chances are you will not see one.
Both Saturday and Sunday look sticky with periods of shower and thunderstorm activity. Some of the rain could be heavy starting Saturday afternoon.
Next week looks warm to hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Typical summer shower activity is in the forecast most of the week.
