Ohio’s case spike can’t be explained away by increased testing, data shows

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio’s COVID-19 case numbers are surging, with 858 new lab-confirmed cases reported Thursday.
That represents a marked increase from the state’s 21-day reporting average of 494 new cases, which itself is also steadily climbing.
But relying on newly reported cases alone paints an incomplete picture of how well a state is battling the virus. Case numbers are a function of tests performed, as some number of carriers are asymptomatic or presymptomatic or have very mild symptoms.
More testing does not always mean more cases, and more cases can’t always be attributable to more testing, but the relationship between the two — between tests performed and tests returned positive — is perhaps the most important measure of how well a state is faring.
This is called the positivity rate. Ohio’s Department of Health began reporting positivity rate this week, but its reporting is several days behind.
Johns Hopkins University reports 7-day positivity rate averages for U.S. states (link). Its reports are up-to-date and published several times daily.
The university explains the importance of positivity rate:
“The rate of positivity is an important indicator because it can provide insights into whether a community is conducting enough testing to find cases. If a community’s positivity is high, it suggests that that community may largely be testing the sickest patients and possibly missing milder or asymptomatic cases. A lower positivity may indicate that a community is including in its testing patients with milder or no symptoms. The WHO has said that in countries that have conducted extensive testing for COVID-19, should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.”
Ohio’s Thursday report of 858 lab-confirmed cases comes as the Health Department reports 15,513 new tests. That puts its positivity rate — positive tests as a percentage of total tests — at 5.5 percent.
It’s still a spike, and it falls above the WHO’s recommended threshold, but it’s not quite as large a spike as raw case numbers suggest.
Thursday’s report of 858 new cases is 75 percent higher than Ohio’s 21-day average of 494, but Thursday’s positivity rate of 5.5 percent is just 22 percent higher than the state’s 7-day positivity rate average of 4.5 percent.
As for Ohio’s neighbors, Kentucky’s 7-day positivity rate average stands at 3 percent and Indiana’s stands at 3.5 percent.
Meanwhile, the U.S.‘s 7-day average is currently 5.9 percent, and Arizona’s 7-day average comes in at 23 percent, the highest in the country.
So, Ohio seems to be faring comparatively well.
But it might not last. Ohio’s positivity rate, like its 21-day case number averages, is beginning to creep up, according to Johns Hopkins.
After more than two weeks spent hovering around 3.5 percent, Ohio’s positivity rate average has risen one percent in just six days, a 28 percent increase.
Gov. Mike DeWine said in his Thursday press briefing experts do not yet know the cause of the increase, whether it’s a result of more testing in congregate facilities like nursing homes and prisons or more community-spread cases of the virus.
DeWine did rule out ascribing the increase only to an increase in raw tests performed.
Even more sobering are Ohio’s hospitalization numbers, which creeped above 600 for the first time in two weeks.
A concurrent rise in hospitalizations and case numbers such as that would seem to back up DeWine’s claim that rising case numbers aren’t just due to rising testing numbers, as a hospitalization implies a symptomatic case.
ICU visits and deaths in Ohio remain steady, but they also naturally lag hospital admission dates, as admission dates lag testing dates, meaning a case spike in late June might not show up as a death spike until early July.
