Police investigating deadly shooting as community holds vigil

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The search continues for the person who shot and killed a man during a game of dice, according to police.
Ravonte Johnson, 21, was killed in the 1900 block of Colerain Avenue.
When medics arrived on the scene they tried to render aid, but Johnson didn’t make it.
Friends and family gathered Wednesday night where he was found. Loved ones lit candles, dropped of balloons and cards.
FOX19 NOW spoke with Johnson’s girlfriend of four years who says that he was out with friends and she was waiting for him to come home.
She got the devastating call early Wednesday morning learning that he was killed and now she along with Johnson’s family want answers.
“I can’t’ understand why. He didn’t do anything,” Kayla Royal said.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
