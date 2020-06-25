School district announces special meeting to discuss Anderson HS mascot

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The Forest Hills School District Board of Education says it will hols a special meeting to discuss the future of the Anderson High School Redskins mascot.
The meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 30 at 7 p.m.
Superintendent Scot Prebles announced the the meeting in a message to Forest Hills families and staff members Thursday. He said in recent weeks the district has reviewed “hundreds of messages” on the mascot and reflected on “significant conversations taking place in our school district, its community and around the country.”
Prebles continued: “It’s vitally important that all of our schools and school grounds are welcoming, safe and inclusive spaces for students, staff and community members. We continuously strive to do better, listen more and move forward in our collective purpose to empower every student every day.”
The meeting will be held virtually and can be viewed on the district’s YouTube channel.
The mascot, a Native American caricature, has been controversial for decades.
Those in favor of removing it say they want to get rid of the name ‘Redskins’ and all associated images because it’s dehumanizing. They say it’s a demeaning representation of the indigenous Native American identity and does not reflect the values of their community.
According to the Enquirer, the board considered changing Anderson’s mascot in 1999, in 2003 and again in 2018. Each time the board decided to keep the school’s controversial name.
A change.org petition to remove the mascot reads: “The R-word is the moral equivalent of the N-word. It packs the same level of bigotry and insensitivity for Native Americans as any other racial slur. Additionally, it refers to the horrifying practice of skinning Native People.”
Anderson High School alumna Jadyn Riggs supports removal.
Riggs says the school district board will vote Monday on whether the mascot gets to stay.
“It’s a great time for us to start at a local level, at a community level, and make change within our community and neighborhood,” he explained.
“We’ll know we have educated a good group of people from the beginning, so that then in the long run, there will be better groups of people for change.”
Riggs adds supporters of the mascot’s removal will host a rally Friday outside Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office District Five to stand in solidarity with Blacks, Indigenous people and all people of color.
If you would like to continue to share your opinion regarding the future of the Anderson High School mascot, you can send the Board of Education an email at Board@ForestHills.edu.
