VP Mike Pence visiting Lordstown for unveiling of new electric Endurance truck

Lordstown Motors Corp. purchased the plant from GM in November 2019, after the auto giant decided to scale back its production of the Chevy Cruze

The Lordstown Motors Endurance electric truck will be priced just north of $50,000. (Source: Lordstown Motors Facebook page)
By John Deike and Rachel Vadaj | June 25, 2020 at 4:36 AM EDT - Updated June 25 at 4:36 AM

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Youngstown area on Thursday to attend the unveiling of Lordstown Motors’ new Endurance electric pickup truck.

Pence, now on the campaign trail with November quickly approaching, is expected to deliver remarks, and afterward, meet with law enforcement and community leaders.

The closing of the longstanding GM plant, and its 1,400-plus layoffs, drew ire from both sides of the aisle with President Donald Trump and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) each criticizing the closure and calling for new jobs in the small Ohio auto town.

The unveiling will begin at noon., and will also include a speech from Cleveland businessman and Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and other government officials will also be in attendance.

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted toured the plant on Wednesday.

Businesses in Westlake and Cleveland have pledged to buy more than 1,200 Endurance trucks, which cost $52,000 apiece.

