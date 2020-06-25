WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to give update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response.
According to the Ohio Department of Health there are 47,651 cases and 2,772 deaths.
On Tuesday, DeWine said there will be an increase in the number of testing sites throughout the state to help prevent a spike in coronavirus cases.
Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus announced on Wednesday Hamilton County is seeing the largest spike in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.
“I’m saddened to report Hamilton County has undergone its biggest spike in new cases since the COVID-19 crisis began,” Driehaus said.
She is reporting an increase of 782 coronavirus cases since last week.
Driehaus said the recent spike is too large to be explained just by increased testing.
The county is working with the Ohio National Guard to put six additional testing sites in the hardest-hit areas.
DeWine said there are many more COVID-19 pop-up testing locations coming to the state. You can also find a list of testing and community health centers statewide here.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, in anticipation of the July 4 holiday, said fireworks shows are not prohibited but large gatherings are discouraged.
“There are ways we can celebrate without gathering too closely together,” he said. “We can find ways to celebrate without gathering close together in small groups. Watch from your porch, your car, or your backyard.”
