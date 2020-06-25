17-year-old girl says man exposed himself to her in Ludlow

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Ludlow police are investigating an indecent exposure incident that involves an 17-year-old girl.
The girl, Brookelynn, spoke with FOX19 NOW Thursday about the incident. Her mother did not want their last names disclosed.
Brookelynn says she was our for a job Wednesday near River Road anf West Street when she got a funny feeling.
“And I seen the car, and he was, like, slowly turning into the parking lot, and I kept watching him look at me,” she said.
Police are now looking for that car after a surveillance camera belonging to a nearby business caught it on video. The picture is somewhat grainy, but it appears to be a dark-colored SUV.
Brookelynn says the man soon left in another direction, and she kept jogging. Then she came to a trestle, and he returned.
“And as I got down the street, I seen that he was parked under the bridge,” she said. “So I kept walking past him and watching my back, and then I saw him getting out of his car and start messing with his pants.
“He was, like, smiling at me, and yeah, playing with himself.”
She described him to police as a middle-aged man with blonde hair, wearing an orange shirt and with gauges in his ears.
Dr. Ed Connor of Connor and Associates is often hired by the commonwealth of Kentucky to evaluate sex offenders. He says typically exhibitionists are not that dangerous in terms of stalking someone.
“But this perpetrator sounds different in the sense he approached the female and attempted to make contact,” Connor explained. “Often times they have a fantasy that when the approach the female she will be in awe of them and want to be with them at that moment. And that is the fantasy that fuels or drives very deviant behavior. "
Brookelynn says she’s still shaken and plans to take mace with her when she jogs from now on.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Ludlow PD at (859) 261-8186.
