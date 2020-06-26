2020 Flying Pig Marathon canceled

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Due to COVID-19, Pig Works has canceled its remaining in-person 2020 events, including the Flying Pig Marathon and Queen Bee Half Marathon weekends as well as the Hudepohl 14K/7K Brewery Run.
“We have evaluated the COVID-19 health and safety protocols for running events, surveyed participants, and discussed options with our medical staff, government leaders and other respected events in our industry,” Iris Simpson Bush, CEO of Pig Works, said.
Pig Works says that those registered for fall events will receive an email by July 10 which will detail their options including participating in a virtual race, deferring to a future year, or donating their registration fee.
“We are as disappointed as our participants to have to make this decision. We were holding onto hope and optimism for as long as possible, but in fairness to those training for the fall events, we feel this is the safe and responsible decision,” Bush said.
All Pig Works events are on schedule for 2021.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.