Hamilton County Public Health announces COVID-19 testing sites

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Public Health (HCPH) is setting up walk-up and drive-through testing sites in areas of concern throughout the county.
Testing will be performed by the Ohio National Guard and will be available at no cost.
Testing will be available from 1-7 p.m. on the following days at these locations:
Forest Park Area:
- Monday, June 29th
Parking lot across from O’Reilly Auto Parts, 2280 Waycross Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240
- Tuesday, June 30th
Word of Deliverance Ministries for the World, 693 Fresno Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240
- Wednesday, July 1st
Forest Chapel United Methodist Church, 680 West Sharon Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240
- Thursday, July 2nd
Walmart, 1143 Smiley Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240
North College Hill Area:
- Monday, July 6th
Lifespring Church, 1373 Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231
Delhi Twp Area:
- Tuesday, July 7th
Former Remke property, 5025 Delhi Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45238.
Colerain Area:
- Wednesday, July 8th
Colerain Public Works, 4160 Springdale Road, Cincinnati, OH 45251.
Information on these and other testing locations throughout the County are available on their website: hcph.org
