Hamilton County Public Health announces COVID-19 testing sites

Hamilton County Public Health announces COVID-19 testing sites
A medical worker with Neighborhood Health, a chain of community clinics in Northern Virginia, swabs a resident for COVID-19 at a testing event in Alexandria. (Source: Neighborhood Health)
June 26, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT - Updated June 26 at 9:50 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Public Health (HCPH) is setting up walk-up and drive-through testing sites in areas of concern throughout the county. 

Testing will be performed by the Ohio National Guard and will be available at no cost.

Testing will be available from 1-7 p.m. on the following days at these locations:

Forest Park Area:

  • Monday, June 29th

Parking lot across from O’Reilly Auto Parts, 2280 Waycross Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240

  • Tuesday, June 30th

Word of Deliverance Ministries for the World, 693 Fresno Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240

  • Wednesday, July 1st

Forest Chapel United Methodist Church, 680 West Sharon Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240

  • Thursday, July 2nd

Walmart, 1143 Smiley Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240

North College Hill Area:

  • Monday, July 6th

Lifespring Church, 1373 Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231

Delhi Twp Area:

  • Tuesday, July 7th

Former Remke property, 5025 Delhi Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45238.

Colerain Area:

  • Wednesday, July 8th

Colerain Public Works, 4160 Springdale Road, Cincinnati, OH 45251. 

Information on these and other testing locations throughout the County are available on their website: hcph.org

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.