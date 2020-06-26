Harbor Hood provides comfort, privacy for hospital patients

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati native recently started her own business selling a type of pillow specially made for hospital patients and those needing comfort in an uncomfortable situation.
Harbor Hood pillows look different than the usual travel pillows you see in airports, but it’s useful for people receiving medical treatment in an uncomfortable situation, whether that’s due to excessive light, sound or commotion.
Now, the founder of the product is giving back, so hospitals can provide this comfort to others.
“I wanted to figure out a way as a designer to actually give some comfort to them [hospital patients], even if I can’t be there,” Founder Kate Brandy said. ”So I thought about and talked to them about how I can help solve some of those problems, and that’s how the pillow hood got started.”
Brandy says her grandfather was her biggest source of motivation. She has only been able to talk to her grandfather through video calls while he spends time between a nursing home and The Christ Hospital.
Brandy is from Cincinnati but was living in Boston until earlier this year. While in Boston, she came up with the name, Harbor Hood.
“It’s really cool how the Boston Harbor can create a protective experience for their boats,” Brandy explained. “And I wanted that same experience for people in the hospital as well.”
Brandy has been selling the hoods for six months.
When the coronavirus pandemic started, she saw a need for her product in hospitals. The fabric can be washed and the pillow can be wiped or sanitized. That’s when she started donating the hoods.
“(It) gives some comfort, especially when a lot of visitors are not allowed,” Brandy explained. “So I want these people to know that they’re being thought about.”
Brandy hopes to expand her business in the future -- and her donations too.
“Hopefully it can help a lot of people in a lot of different life events,” Brandy continued. “Not just the hospital, but traveling, working from home. I really want to make a comfort product line.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.