Heating up Friday into the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Friday will start off mild to cool with low temperatures mostly in the low 60s, a few degrees warmer than Thursday morning. However, it will heat up into the mid to upper 80′s by Friday afternoon.
Despite fairly low humidity continuing Friday, once again, there will be a few spotty and light showers pop up during afternoon and ending during evening, Once again chances are you will not see one. A daytime high of 87 degrees.
Both Saturday and Sunday look sticky with periods of shower and thunderstorm activity. Some of the rain could be heavy starting Saturday afternoon. Daytime highs in the upper 80′s both afternoons.
Next week looks warm to hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Typical summer shower activity is in the forecast most of the week.
