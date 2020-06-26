Kroger sets up free COVID-19 testing site in East Price Hill

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) -Kroger set up a free COVID-19 testing site at Roberts Academy in East Price Hill Friday.
Sydney Schnee, the Kroger testing site coordinator, says they scheduled 170 appointments and were accepting walk-ups, but had to turn away people because they were getting behind.
Patients had to bring their ID and had to register by providing their medical history before taking the swab test.
"The biggest concern right now is, now that everything has reopened, so I'm sure as people are aware, there are starting to be more spikes," Schnee said. "Hospitals are starting to fill up with patients that are being diagnosed with coronavirus, so I think they just want to know, especially if they've been exposed to the virus not to spread it to other people."
Kroger will be back out Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The entire process took about an hour due to the long lines.
Health officials say patients will receive their test results back within 72 hours.
Health officials are suggesting for people to make an appointment on the Little Clinic's website.
Hamilton County Public Health also announced COVID-19 testing sites that will appear starting Monday. Here is a list of the locations.
