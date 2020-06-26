Man arrested on murder warrant in East Price Hill shooting

EAST PRICE HILL (FOX19) - Cincinnati police arrested a man Friday in connection with a murder in East Price Hill Monday morning.
Officers responded to the 3700 block of St. Lawrence Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Monday to investigate a Shot Spotter alert.
They say they found Janvier Kigeri, 21, dead at the scene from several gunshot wounds.
Ricshawn Hill, 30, was arrested on a murder warrant around 11 a.m. Friday with the assistance of the Fugitive Apprehension Squad, according to CPD.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.
