Man arrested on murder warrant in East Price Hill shooting
Cincinnati police responded to a Shot Spotter alert in East Price Hill early Monday. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
June 26, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT - Updated June 26 at 5:16 PM

EAST PRICE HILL (FOX19) - Cincinnati police arrested a man Friday in connection with a murder in East Price Hill Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of St. Lawrence Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Monday to investigate a Shot Spotter alert.

They say they found Janvier Kigeri, 21, dead at the scene from several gunshot wounds.

Ricshawn Hill, 30, was arrested on a murder warrant around 11 a.m. Friday with the assistance of the Fugitive Apprehension Squad, according to CPD.

Ricshawn Hill (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

