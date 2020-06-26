Man charged with arson in Middletown warehouse fire changes plea, court documents say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) -A man whom police say admitted initially to setting a vacant Middletown warehouse on fire, changed his plea on June 16 to not guilty by reason of insanity, court documents say.
The Middletown Police Chief, David Birk, said a homeless man, Joshua Lamb, 36, admitted to starting a fire in Jan. at the Middletown Paper Board Company, located at 300 South Verity Parkway.
Officials say this is a frequent escape from the winter weather homeless people.
“He admitted to starting the fire to stay warm... went to get more firewood, and when he came back, his bedding and other items were on fire,” Birk said.
Demolition crews found a 25-hundred gallon tank with 2,300 gallons of an unknown substance inside.
Crews cleared the scene and removed the tank before continuing with the demolition of the building.
Middletown Fire Chief Paul Lolli said Lamb told authorities he was inside the building with himself and four other people.
The two people who were believed to be inside were J.D. Robinson [who also goes by Justin DeVerclli] and Tiffany Orano.
A Middletown spokesperson told FOX19 NOW the two people were found safe.
No injuries were reported, but a power outage resulting from the blaze caused problems throughout the community.
This is the reportedly third fire at the site in recent years.
According to the court documents, Lamb is charged with arson and aggravated arson. His next court date is July 25.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.