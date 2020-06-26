Man in critical condition after Lincoln Heights shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is in critical condition Friday after police found him with several gunshot wounds in Lincoln Heights, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Shepherd Lane around 1 p.m. Friday for a report of multiple shots fired. There, according to the sheriff’s office, they found Demetrius Price, 33, in a Toyota having been shot more than once.
Price was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where the sheriff’s office says he is in critical condition.
Witnesses reportedly identified the suspects as two men in a silver SUV similar to a Dodge Durango.
The suspect’s vehicle was last seen eastbound on Shepherd Lane fleeing the scene, the sheriff’s office says.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at (513) 825-1500 or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.
