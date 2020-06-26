2 men found fatally shot in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Two men are dead in a shooting in Covington early Friday, Covington police said.
Officers were called to East 15th Street about 2:15 a.m. Friday.
Upon arrival, officers located two males inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.
“This is still an active investigation and there is no further information that will be released at this time. Once notifications have been made to next of kin and further information can be released, an updated media release will be sent,” police said in a news release.
Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders tells FOX19 NOW he is not on scene and does not anticipate charges being filed.
He declined to elaborate.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.