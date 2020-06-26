More humid Friday afternoon with a pop up chance

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Despite fairly low humidity continuing Friday afternoon, once again, there will be a few spotty and light showers pop up during afternoon and ending during evening. A daytime high of 87 degrees, but sticky during the afternoon.
Both Saturday and Sunday look sticky with periods of shower and thunderstorm activity. Some of the rain could be heavy starting Saturday afternoon. Daytime highs in the upper 80′s both afternoons.
Next week looks warm to hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Typical summer shower activity is in the forecast most of the week.
