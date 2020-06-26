Police investigating reports of stolen checks at Green Township post office

GREEN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating reports of checks being stolen from a Green Township post office, then forged and cashed out at double and triple their original amounts.
Green Township police and Delhi Township police are investigating the incidents, which revolve around the Donald Marrs Post Office on Werk Road.
At least three checks dropped off in mailboxes outside the post office have been stolen, according to Green Township police.
“They’ve been altering them and then forcing them and taking them to different financial institutions to cash them out,” Green Township PD Corp. Daniel Jackson said.
One check written for $230 was later cashed out for $980, and another written for $235 was later cashed out for $685, according to a Green Township police report.
Another report describes a $106.08 check cashed out for $908.09. That check, police say, had been changed to an unknown name.
“Over the years we’ve had other blue boxes that have been broken into, mail stolen out of them, so it is a concern,” Jackson said.
Delhi Township police have also confirmed thefts from mailboxes and that they are investigating similar crimes.
The USPS says because their own investigation is ongoing, they aren’t able to release any information at this time, but they did offer some prevention tips to try and protect your mail from thieves:
- Take your mail inside the post office;
- Hand it to your mail carrier;
- Never leave your mail unattended for extended periods of time;
- When you’re expecting a package, track the shipment;
- If you don’t receive a check or other valuable mail you’re expecting, contact the issuing agency;
- And, if you change your address, notify your post office.
Green Township police say they’ve taken two reports related to the stolen checks but suspect there might be more victims out there.
If you have any information that could help either department in their investigation, you’re urged to contact them.
