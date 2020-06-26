Police receive court order to board up Clifton gas station

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Exxon Mobil gas station in Clifton will be boarded up after police received a court order Thursday, said Captain Craig Gregoire.
The gas station, located at 110 West Mitchell Avenue, is being boarded up due to nuisance activities and disorderly behavior. Capitan Gregoire says officers were also dispatched there for shooting and drug investigations.
Capitan Gregoire says that police tried to work with the owners several months ago to try to improve the business, but the owners did not want to take the recommendations.
Since the owners refused the police recommendations, the Cincinnati Police Department took this matter to court and received the court order, said Capitan Gregoire.
“Right now, Nov. 16 will be the trial to have the business permanently closed, but right now, this is a win for the Spring Grove community, the St. Bernard community, the police agencies of Cincinnati police and the St. Bernard. I believe by closing this business, we can bring viability to citizens in this area,” said Capitan Gregoire.
