Showers End Evening - Steamy this Weekend with Rain and Thunder

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cloud cover thickened over the FOX19 NOW viewing area early this afternoon and shut off the rise in temperature. You may have noticed that the humidity is now higher - not steamy - but higher enough that you can feel it. Very humid air is on the way for the weekend and into next week.
Once again, showers have popped up around the Tristate. They are more widespread than yesterday so chances are you may see one. No torrential rains or severe thunderstorms are expected Friday evening or overnight.
Both Saturday and Sunday look sticky with periods of shower and thunderstorm activity. Some of the rain could be heavy starting Saturday afternoon.
Next week looks warm to hot and quite humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Typical summer shower activity is in the forecast most of the week.
